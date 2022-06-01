Woman dead after shooting Tuesday night in Burton, sheriff’s deputies investigating

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a Burton woman dead Tuesday evening.

Before midnight, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of Broad River Blvd. in Burton, according to a news release. Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services attempted live-saving measures on the woman who was found wounded in a car. She was then transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The woman, who the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified as Amber Doray, 35, of Burton, died shortly after the transfer. Medical University of South Carolina will perform a forensic autopsy on Doray, according to the release.

The shooting is currently under investigation, said Maj. Bob Bromage, with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

“Additional details will be released when available,” Bromage said Wednesday. “We’re looking for those responsible, we’re looking for information and the identities of those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You may remain anonymous.