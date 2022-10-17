Woman dead, suspect in custody after shooting at La Vergne home

A woman is dead and a person in custody after a deadly shooting at a La Vergne home Sunday evening.

Police were called to the home on Almondwood Place about 11 p.m. and found the woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a news release from La Vergne Police.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident shortly after the shooting, according to police. The identity of the victim and suspect will be released at a later time, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

One woman is dead following a late night shooting in La Vergne at a home on Almondwood Place around 11 pm on Oct. 16. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. One suspect was taken into custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/ab9Kc3DdS4 — La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) October 17, 2022

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: La Vergne police investigating fatal shooting that killed woman