Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight.

ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During that time, ACCPD communications officers got a call about shots fired in the area of Kathwood Drive and Rolling Ridge Drive.

Officers arrived at the 100 block of Rolling Ridge Drive and found two people who has been shot.

The first victim was a 20-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

The second victim is a 17-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Black at 762-400-7058 or Scott.Black@accgov.com or Det. Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: