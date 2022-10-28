A woman is dead and a teen injured in deadly Athens shooting Friday, police say

A woman died in a fatal shooting early Friday in Athens that also caused "serious injuries" to a teen, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

A 20-year-old woman died from gunshot wounds in a shooting that took place at about 12:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Rolling Ridge Drive off Kathwood Drive, noted police. Rolling Ridge Drive serves the Rolling Ridge apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to save the victim. Police noted she later was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities did not immediately identify the victim on Friday.

More crime news: Athens-Clarke seek motive for deadly gunfight in east Athens

A 17-year-old also was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment, noted police. A news release from police called the injury serious, but offered no further details.

Anyone with information that can help the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police by calling 762-400-7058 or 762-400-7333, or emailing scott.black@accgov.com or hovie.lister@accgov.com.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens fatal shooting reported Friday at Rolling Ridge