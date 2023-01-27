Woman who dealt guns amid domestic abuse avoids prison

Jan. 27—A former Glastonbury woman who told authorities that a physically and mentally abusive husband got her involved in illegal gun trafficking received a sentence Thursday without immediate prison time — but with three years of supervision by a federal probation officer and a $3,000 fine.

DEFENDANT: Brandi Wiggins, 36, formerly of Glastonbury, now of Hartford.

GUILTY PLEA: Engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license.

SENTENCE: Time served, part of a day; three years of supervised release, similar to probation; $3,000 fine.

Brandi Wiggins, 36, who now lives in Hartford, received the sentence of time served and three years of supervised release from Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in U.S. District Court in New Haven, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.

The time she has served consists of part of the day on Aug. 18, when Wiggins pleaded guilty to engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license, was taken into custody briefly, then released on $100,000 bond.

The non-prison sentence was expected from the start, as prosecutors promised in her written plea agreement not to seek a prison term, despite federal guidelines recommending 18 to 24 months in prison.

The basis for the reduced sentence cited in the plea agreement was Wiggins' "extraordinary personal circumstances."

In his sentencing memorandum, defense lawyer W. Theodore Koch III explained what this meant — "an abusive relationship."

He charted the history of Wiggins' relationship with her former husband, which included a breakup when he was in prison, followed by a reunion after he was released.

The abuse began at that point, according to Koch.

"They moved down south," the defense lawyer continued, referring to the couple's move to North Carolina after their 2014 marriage in Connecticut. "The abuse worsened. Sometimes he choked her until she passed out. But she never sought medical treatment, and she avoided her parents when she was visibly bruised and battered. He also cheated on her."

This occurred in 2016 through 2019, when Brandi Wiggins was making the illegal gun sales, the defense lawyer wrote. He argued that the abuse was the main reason she became involved in buying guns.

"She did what he asked her to do in part to avoid his wrath," Koch wrote, referring to Wiggins' husband, who remains at large.

Prosecutor Brendan Keefe didn't challenge this narrative in his sentencing memo. But he also stressed the seriousness of the crime.

The investigation started when a gun involved in an unrelated criminal investigation was traced to Wiggins, its original purchaser, the prosecutor wrote. That led investigators to look into her firearm purchase history, which revealed two other guns "with short time-to-crime timeframes," as well as two occasions when she bought more than one gun at a time.

She "had pulled at least 22 permits for firearm transactions in North Carolina and had purchased at least seven firearms," the prosecutor wrote.

When interviewed by investigators, Wiggins said she sold guns at pawn shops and via a website, completing the online transactions in person, according to the prosecutor. She said this activity originated with "her then-husband's idea that buying and selling guns could be a side-hustle for them," the prosecutor said.

But Wiggins left the relationship with her husband about three months before the federal gun investigation began and a year before investigators approached her for an interview, according to the prosecutor.

"It is also important to note that Ms. Wiggins was truthful and forthcoming about her role in this offense when approached by law enforcement officers," he wrote.

