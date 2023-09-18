Woman’s death called suspicious and is under investigation, Columbia police say

The Columbia Police Department is investigating what it called the suspicious death of a South Carolina woman.

At about 3 p.m. Saturday, an unresponsive woman was found in her home in the the 300 block of Byron Road, police said. That’s near Exit 9 on Interstate 77, which is the junction with Garners Ferry Road.

The 66-year-old woman died, according to police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the woman, and no cause of death has been released.

Police said the department’s Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit is leading the investigation, and officers collected evidence from the scene.

No arrests have been reported, there is no word on a possible motive in the death, and police said the investigation “is in the infancy stage.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.