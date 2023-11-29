Woman’s death at New Hampshire home now being investigated as homicide, AG says

Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was found dead in her Goffstown, NH, home on Tuesday.

New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said an autopsy determined that Linda Tufts, 70, died of multiple stab wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators said police found her body inside her Joffre Street home as well as a burning fire. Officers extinguished the fire, and while conducting a safety check of the premises also found inside the home Tufts’ son, 47-year-old Thomas Humphrey.

Humphrey was suffering from apparent self-inflicted knife wounds. He was hospitalized for treatment. Officials said Tufts and Humphrey both lived in the home.

There has been no suspect named or arrest made, and officials said the investigation is ongoing.

There is no threat to the general public, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

