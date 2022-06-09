Woman’s death last year now considered a homicide. Her body was found near Tacoma street

Tacoma police launched a murder investigation this week after the death of a woman found dead in the Eastside neighborhood last year was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner, according to a news release.

The body of Kalyn P. Smith, 30, was found about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 12 near the 3100 block of East M Street, police say. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the cause of her death as of Wednesday afternoon.

Smith’s death brings Tacoma’s total number of homicides for 2021 to 33, the most in the city since 1994, according to prior reporting from The News Tribune. Prior to last year, Tacoma’s homicide total of 32 in 2020 was the highest since 1994.

Five homicides from 2021, including the killing of Smith, remain unsolved, according to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.