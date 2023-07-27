After woman’s death, Marion police search for her sister

The Marion Police Department is searching for a woman after her sister with disabilities was found dead.

On Tuesday, police said they responded to East Court Street for a welfare check after no one could be reached at the home.

Family members told police that a woman lived in the home and needed around-the-clock care. When officers went inside, they found her inside one of the bedrooms.

That person, later identified as 27-year-old Kristin Rutherford, was pronounced dead.

According to family members, Rutherford needed extensive in-home care to ensure her well-being and safety.

ALSO READ: Disabled woman found alive after 9 days alone in towed car

An investigation revealed that Rutherford’s older sister, 34-year-old Casie Lynne McCartha, was the person responsible for her well-being and safety and also lived at the home.

McCartha wasn’t inside the home when Rutherford was discovered and has not been seen since, according to police.

Police said they are actively searching for McCartha and have secured a felony warrant for concealing the death of a person.

McCartha was last known to be driving a 2016 silver Ford Fusion with a North Carolina license plate that reads HLR-3298. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 1-828-652-4000.

VIDEO: Disabled woman found alive after being alone in a towed car 9 day



