Woman’s death after NC power grid attack ruled a homicide, authorities say

A woman who was killed during a blackout caused by a power grid attack in Moore County died by homicide, investigators told ABC affiliate WTVD.

The attack happened on Dec. 3, 2022. Authorities said the electrical power grid was “intentionally attacked” that night, knocking out power for nearly a week for over 45,000 customers.

Karin Zoanelli, 87, died on Dec. 4, 2022. Her autopsy report was released by the medical examiner to WTVD on Wednesday.

Zoanelli, from Pinehurst, had chronic lung disease and used an oxygen machine at night, WTVD reported. The medical examiner’s report said when she lost power at her home, Zoanelli’s beathing problems worsened, leading to her death.

The FBI has been leading the investigation into the attack. Since December, the North Carolina legislature has signed a law that increases punishment for intentionally damaging utility equipment.

Authorities still don’t know who is responsible for the attack. Previously, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state was offering $75,000 for information and the FBI was also offering $25,000 in that case.

