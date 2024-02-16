Woman’s death in Raymond prompts investigation, deputies say

RAYMOND, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was found deceased in a bedroom in Raymond on Thursday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to the 40000 block of Bailey Flats Road in Raymond after receiving a report of a possible deceased person.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they said they located a deceased adult female in a bedroom. They say they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Deputies say no suspects have been identified at this time. As of Thursday evening, the Madera County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau remains on scene processing evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detectives at (559) 675-7770.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.