Woman’s death is ‘suspicious’ after her body is found in man’s bedroom, SC cops say

A woman’s death was deemed suspicious after authorities found her body in a man’s bedroom, according to a medical examiner in South Carolina.

Officials with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office pronounced 54-year-old Lisa Denise Workman dead on Sept. 9 after she was found inside a home, according to a news release from the agency.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the home for a report of a stabbing on Sept. 9, according to WYFF4.





The man who lived in the home, Terry Lee Strickland, 65, has been charged with kidnapping, and other charges are pending, according to WSPA.





Greenville is about 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

Investigators found that Workman had trauma on her body, according to WYFF4.

“The accused used force to keep her in the room by striking her and holding her on the ground,” the outlet reported.

Greenville police did not respond to a request for information from McClatchy News. No obituary for Workman could be found.

Body of kidnapped teacher Eliza Fletcher found in Tennessee, police say

Psychiatrist tried to kill ex with help of cousin armed with sledgehammer, officials say

Neighbors jump in to stop man from dragging woman out of apartment, Washington cops say