Woman’s death under investigation in St. Petersburg, police say

A death investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, according to police.

Officers were sent to 675 Newton Ave. S around 3:26 p.m. in response to a report of a dead woman, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police are questioning one person, but the relationship between that person and the woman has not been confirmed, the release said.

No additional details were available as of this writing.

