Woman deceased after Saturday Conway area shooting

A woman living in an apartment complex located on Legacy Way in the Conway area died on Saturday night after being shot.

31-year-old Kenyance Williamson died of traumatic injuries at the Conway Medical Center, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Police responded to the incident where multiple people were said to have been fighting a single person, according to the incident report. A caller said that one of the involved persons fired three shots, causing the crowd to disperse.

Willard said that the shots were fired around 9 p.m.

When law enforcement arrived, there were no suspects at the scene, according to the incident report. Then, law enforcement learned that an individual had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the shooting as a possible homicide.