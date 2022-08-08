Oregon woman demands action from Portland after being shot in face
Oregon gun violence victim Katie Guzenko is pushing the city council to act after nearly losing her life when she was caught in a crossfire.
"We let the [monkeypox] vaccine sit unused on a shelf in our reserves like an expired Chobani or a $90 million movie on HBO Max."
Five years after Brian Spaulding’s parents found him fatally shot in the home he shared with roommates, his slaying remains a mystery that seems increasingly unlikely to be solved as Portland, Oregon, police confront a spike in killings and more than 100 officer vacancies. The detective assigned to investigate the death of Spaulding — a chiropractic assistant who didn’t do drugs, wasn’t in a gang and lived close to the house where he was born — left in 2020 in a wave of retirements and the detective assigned to it now is swamped with fresh cases after Portland’s homicide rate surged 207% since 2019. “To us, it’s not a cold case,” said George Spaulding, who has his son’s signature tattooed on his arm.
`When conception has occurred, the development of human life has begun. It is to be respected, honored, and cherished.’ | Opinion
Police say the girl was in the backseat of a car when she was shot.
David Leitch first worked with Brad Pitt in the late ’90s when he doubled for him on the set of David Fincher’s Fight Club. The experience went so well that Pitt soon recommended him for the same role on Gore Verbinski’s The Mexican, but within a day, Leitch totaled two El Caminos during a driving […]
Travis Etienne is ready for game action after missing the duration of the 2021 season with an injury.
Ever since we laid our eyes on Kate Beckinsale, we’ve been dying to know what her skincare routine is really like. Not only did we find her go-to products, but we found out how she keeps her clean complexion on a budget. In a previous interview with the TODAY Show, the Underworld actress divulged her skincare […]
Ana Navarro officially became a permanent co-host on The View as the talk show enters Season 26. The Nicaraguan-born political commentator had been a weekly guest co-host since 2018 but had started making appearances as a contributor since 2013. When Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement she said that Navarro was “overqualified to be called our […]
No red #Bills helmet for the team in 2022 but Josh Allen helped confirm it's a look that needs to happen one day:
Seattle police detectives are requesting murder charges for a 48-year-old man after a man he bludgeoned with a metal pole died from his injuries.
Milwaukee Ald. Robert Bauman said the real goal of the complaint is to gentrify a near west side neighborhood.
The payments to Hervé Pierre Braillard offer a window into the many ways Trump, who is not a candidate for office, is allowed to use his PAC money.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams assumed office promising he’d listen to what parents wanted. One of the things he heard was demand for more public school gifted-and-talented classes. So Adams reversed his predecessor’s decision to get rid of all such programming and, instead, expanded it. What he did not reinstate was the qualifying test. […]
A man was arrested for burning his girlfriend with cigarettes and locking her in an apartment for several days.
British actor Sam Gannon – who appeared in TV soap Emmerdale – has died suddenly while travelling in the U.S., his family has announced. Gannon, aged 31, was visiting relatives in California when he passed away, his family revealed. The cause of death was not yet revealed, although his mother told the BBC her son […]
Rising progressive star Mandela Barnes is learning from Democrats’ past mistakes as he aims to take down Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says Derek Stingley is "right on schedule" but would not say whether the rookie CB plays vs. the New Orleans Saints.
Tyler Stephenson had surgery to stabilize the fracture in his right clavicle Thursday. He's not expected to return this year.
Republican South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds on Sunday labeled the impending passage of a Democratic tax, climate and health bill as a "boondoggle" for the country. "It's not going to do much to help inflation, we're still gonna have a problem there," Rounds told Stephanopoulos.
The Bears are reportedly signing veteran LB Javin White