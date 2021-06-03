Woman demands to see airport's manager after alleged altercation with security

There are some situations that not even a manager can help with.

A bizarre viral video recently surfaced that shows a woman arguing with an airport security guard over an apparent incident which she says involved her getting tackled. While some witnesses in the video dispute the woman’s story, she then makes a strange demand to see the airport’s manager.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The video was uploaded to Tiktok by a user named Kevin Durio and has been viewed over 5.9 million times. The caption for the original video says that the incident occurred in Indianapolis, although that appears to be incorrect.

The Indianapolis Airport tweeted out a message that said, "A number of media outlets have contacted the Indianapolis Airport Authority about a viral video making its way through social media. Please be advised, the incident depicted in the video did not occur at the Indianapolis International Airport."

The original uploader posted two follow-up videos, however, that suggest that the incident occurred at the Dallas International Airport. Also, Newsweek reports that it obtained the police report from the Dallas Airport police.

In the footage, a woman can be seen arguing with an airport police officer, claiming that she was thrown to the ground. She then shouts that her name is "Terre Ann Bluse" and then shouts that she wants "the manager of the f------ airport here!"

When she turns and asks if anyone saw her get thrown to the ground, one of the witnesses speaks up and says that they saw her run through a door when she "wasn’t supposed to." This only prompts the woman to start screaming at the witness. She then demands to see the manager again.

Several follow-up videos show the woman being arrested by airport security officers while she pleads for someone to film the incident.

Fox News reached out to Dallas International Airport to confirm that the incident occurred there, but officials did not immediately respond.

According to Newsweek, the woman was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport. Officials also reportedly found substances on her which may be drugs, which could result in further charges.