Althea Greene, 80, was found dead in Oceola Township Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021

An 80-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon less than 24 hours after being reported missing from a senior care facility.

Althea Greene was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Greener Acres adult foster care facility in Oceola Township, near Fenton, according to a press release.

Authorities searched for Greene overnight with the Michigan State Police Aviation Team and K9 teams, according to the release.

Officials said Greene suffered from dementia and is believed to have left the facility on her own accord.

Greene's body was found at 11:20 am Tuesday morning, about 2,000 feet north of the facility. She was pronounced dead by emergency personnel on scene.

Officials said the area that she was located in was a small clearing with tall weeds surrounded by woods and there is no evidence of foul play.

The incident is still under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information on Greene's death can contact Det. Fairbanks at 517-546-2440.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Woman with dementia found dead less than a mile from senior care facility