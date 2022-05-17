Woman with dementia found in woods near Florida home thanks to police dog, cops say

A K-9’s acute sense of smell led deputies to a missing woman with dementia in a wooded area about 250 feet from her Florida home, authorities said.

K-9 Toby on May 15 led authorities to a woman in her late 60s who had gone missing the day before from her home in Thonotosassa, about 15 miles northeast of Tampa, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A body cam video from one of the deputies shows the moment when authorities found the woman lying down, conscious but unable to move on her own.

Deputies gave the woman water then carried her out of the woods, the video shows. The woman was flown out of the area in a helicopter and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for severe dehydration, according to the release.

“There is nothing worse than the terror someone feels when their loved ones goes missing. With the hot temperatures outside and the remote area where this woman had fallen, a very frightening outcome was avoided thanks to the diligent work of our deputies,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release.

