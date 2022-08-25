Woman with dementia still missing

Aug. 25—HIGH POINT — Police and emergency crews were still searching Thursday morning for an 81-year-old woman who wandered away from home in the pre-dawn darkness early Wednesday.

Officials began looking for Heddie Dawkins after she was reported missing about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. Patrick O'Toole of the High Point Police Department said. Dawkins, who has severe dementia, apparently left her family's home on Blockhouse Court about 1:30 a.m. wearing blue pajamas and slippers and accidentally locked herself out, according to video footage from a doorbell camera that the High Point Police Department released.

The search moved Thursday into heavily wooded areas, deep creeks, greenway areas and the Piedmont Environmental Center, O'Toole said. About 70 people were taking part, some in kayaks, and aerial drones also were being used.

Officials are worried that Dawkins is injured because she in another house's doorbell camera footage about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive she appeared to have blood on her face.

"Any injury someone has when they are 81 years old is important," O'Toole said.

Police ask that residents in the area near Blockhouse Court who have home security cameras check their footage, O'Toole said. They also should check any unlocked storage buildings or fenced-in back patio areas in case Dawkins found her way into one.

But the public should not go out to areas being searched to try to help searchers, he said.

"It may cause more problems than it causes assistance," he said.

Agencies involved along with the High Point Police Department include the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Guilford County EMS, High Point Fire Department and N.C. State Highway Patrol, which has used a helicopter to survey the area.

