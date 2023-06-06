Woman denied bond after being accused of ‘masquerading’ as a nurse in 8 states

A woman who has been accused of working as a nurse in eight different states without a license will remain in the Cobb County Jail.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in the courtroom on Tuesday afternoon when a judge denied bail for Corissa Laws.

Laws is charged with stealing the identity of a Florida nurse and using that woman’s nursing license to care for several people with developmental disabilities in Cobb County who require constant care from a licensed nurse.

Channel 2 Action News first told you about Laws when she was arrested last month.

The nurse Laws is accused of impersonating told Newell that she does not want to comment publicly, but says she is glad Laws is behind bars.

