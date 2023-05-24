Woman who denies charge in Boston police officer’s death fighting for more evidence

Lawyers for a woman charged in her ex-boyfriend’s death were in court Wednesday fighting for more evidence and subpoenas.

Karen Read, the former girlfriend of late Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, was charged with backing over her boyfriend outside a home in Canton in January 2022 and leaving him to die in a blizzard.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone denied Read’s motion Wednesday for a court hearing on her push to get cell phone records from the Canton man who at the time owned the home where O’Keefe’s body was found.

“I understand you want an evidentiary hearing. There will not be one,” Cannone said.

Read’s defense is arguing that prosecutors failed to investigate other people who could have been involved in the death of O’Keefe – including the homeowner, Brian Albert, and his sister-in-law Jennifer McCabe, who also attended a party the night before O’Keefe’s body was found.

Read’s lawyers also requested a subpoena for live testimony Thursday from Albert and McCabe.

The judge denied that request as well.

McCabe’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, called the subpoena “vexatious and calculated to humiliate and harass the government witness, McCabe.”

Wednesday’s ruling means McCabe and Albert will not have to testify about access to their cell phone data.

Earlier this week, Cannone ruled in favor of Read’s motion for animal control records concerning the homeowner’s German Shepherd.

