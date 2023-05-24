Woman who denies charge in Boston police officer’s death fighting for more evidence

Lawyers for a woman charged in her ex-boyfriend’s death were in court Wednesday fighting for more evidence and subpoenas.

Karen Read, the former girlfriend of late Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, was charged with backing over her boyfriend outside a home in Canton in January 2022 and leaving him to die in a blizzard.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone denied Read’s motion Wednesday for a court hearing on her push to get cell phone records from the Canton man who at the time owned the home where O’Keefe’s body was found.

“I understand you want an evidentiary hearing. There will not be one,” Cannone said.

Read’s defense is arguing that prosecutors failed to investigate other people who could have been involved in the death of O’Keefe – including the homeowner, Brian Albert, and his sister-in-law Jennifer McCabe, who also attended a party the night before O’Keefe’s body was found.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

Read’s lawyers also requested a subpoena for live testimony Thursday from Albert and McCabe.

The judge denied that request as well.

McCabe’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, called the subpoena “vexatious and calculated to humiliate and harass the government witness, McCabe.”

Wednesday’s ruling means McCabe and Albert will not have to testify about access to their cell phone data.

Earlier this week, Cannone ruled in favor of Read’s motion for animal control records concerning the homeowner’s German Shepherd.

Good morning from Norfolk Superior where an evidentiary hearing has begun in the case against Karen Read. The hearing is to determine if Jennifer McCabe and Brian Albert will be ordered to appear in a hearing scheduled for tomorrow focused on access to their cellphones. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 24, 2023

Attorney Greg Henning represents Brian Albert. He says Albert is an innocent 3rd party and the defense should not be allowed to call him to testify in a hearing about access to his cellphone. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 24, 2023

Attorney Kevin Reddington reps Jen McCabe says defense is trying to “embarrass” and “intimidate” McCabe with the subpoena. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 24, 2023

Read’s attorney David Yannetti says nobody has asked Jennifer McCabe about How long to die in Cold search on her phone. Says she has info on her phone they should be able to ask her about — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 24, 2023

Breaking: Judge allows subpoenas sent to Brian Albert and Jennifer McCabe to be quashed. Judge also denies evidentiary hearing about phone access. Win for prosecution — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 24, 2023

“What are they afraid of?” says Read’s attorney Jackson in response to Judge decision to block subpoenas sent McCabe and Albert and her decision to deny hearing on their phones — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 24, 2023

Prosecutor Lally says O’Keefe’s phone health data shows him moving multiple times (hundreds of steps) after he was pronounced deceased and that data should not be relied upon to argue that he went into Albert home. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 24, 2023

Defense responds that the phone was in the hands of police after O’Keefe’s death and those were steps by the Detective who had it. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 24, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW