Woman denies illegally aborting unborn child using 'poison'

An accounts advisor has appeared before a judge accused of illegally aborting her unborn child – the fourth woman to be charged under a 162-year-old Act in the past eight months

Bethany Cox, 22, is accused of using Misoprostol, a drug only cleared in 2018 for home use, to abort her unborn child at a time when it was “capable of being born alive”.

Cox appeared before Teesside Crown Court to deny two related charges.

Wearing a black T-shirt and beige jacket she spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth and to plead not guilty to both charges. The case was listed for trial on Jan 15 next year.

It is alleged that Cox destroyed the life of her unborn child on July 6 2020 when she was aged 19, an act which occurred four days after the end of the first lockdown.

Cox, of Eaglescliffe, Stockton on Tees, is charged with two offences: child destruction and procuring her own miscarriage by poison/use of instrument.

The second charge reads: “unlawfully administered to yourself a poison or other noxious thing, namely Misoprostol, with intent to procure your own miscarriage.”

Cox, who has no children, showed no emotion as she answered “not guilty” to each charge.

Bethany Cox leaving Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough after pleading not guilty to charges of child destruction and trying to force a miscarriage unlawfully - TEBL/BACKGRID UK

Her case is one which experts claim is evidence that prosecutors are taking a tougher line on abortion offences.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) say only three women were tried under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 since its inception until recently.

However, they claim Cox is the fourth to be prosecuted in the past eight months.

Jonathan Lord, a gynaecologist and co-chairman of RCOG’s abortion taskforce, said last week: “Four women have appeared in court charged with having an illegal abortion in eight months. Before this only three women have ever been on trial over the past 160 years.

“It is clear that prosecutors are taking a much more aggressive stand against women with unexplained pregnancy loss or who are suspected of having an illegal abortion.”

‘Cases are complex and traumatic’

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “These exceptionally rare cases are complex and traumatic. Our prosecutors have a duty to ensure that laws set by parliament are properly considered and applied when making difficult charging decisions.”

In August 2018 the Government announced it would legalise the home-use of early medical abortion pills – including Misoprostol - in England by the end of that year.

It became legal for women to take the second of two early abortion pills at home. Previously the system required women to take both pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, 24 to 48 hours apart in a clinic to end an early pregnancy before 10 weeks gestation. Women would leave the clinic after taking the second pill and pass the pregnancy at home.

Professor Lesley Regan, President of the RCOG, said at the time: “Today’s announcement that use of misoprostol at home will be allowed in England is hugely welcomed and a major step forward for women’s healthcare. This simple and practical measure will provide women with significantly more choice and is the most compassionate care we can give them.”

