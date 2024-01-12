Woman denies killing girl, 11, after allegedly using poisonous substance to tackle bedbugs in flat

Jesmin Akter appeared at the Old Bailey accused of manslaughter after an 11-year-old-girl was fatally poisoned by a pest control chemical

A woman has denied killing an 11-year-old girl after allegedly using a poisonous substance to tackle bedbugs in her flat.

In a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, Jesmin Akter, 33, denied charges of manslaughter and importing a regulated substance.

On Nov 26 2021, the defendant is accused of importing a regulated substance, aluminium phosphide, from Italy without a licence.

She allegedly scattered pellets of the substance – which is a regulated poison – around her flat in Shadwell, east London, to tackle a bedbug problem that was rife in her block of flats.

The aluminium phosphide is alleged to have been activated by moisture to create the dangerous gas phosphine which travelled to the flat of an 11-year-old girl.

The schoolgirl who cannot be named for legal reasons, died in hospital on Dec 11 2021.

Ms Akter, who is on bail, faces a three-week trial from July 1 at the Old Bailey with a further hearing on April 19.

An earlier hearing at Thames magistrates’ court was told that the defendant had laid “three times” the prescribed amount of pellets around her flat in Sutton Street, Shadwell, east London.

The girl was found unresponsive in the flat on Sutton Street, Shadwell on Dev 11, 2021. She was taken to hospital but died later that day

Jane McIvor, the district judge, heard Ms Akter had evacuated herself and her family from the building that night.

Following the incident, specialist crime detectives were called in and Ms Akter was charged with manslaughter and importing a regulated substance.

Varinder Hayre, prosecuting, told the court the girl had died as a result of a poisonous substance called aluminium phosphide, which is designed for pest control on farmland to protect crops.

It is a regulated substance in the UK, which requires a licence to possess and use it.

However, Ms Hayre said the pesticide was bought while Ms Akter was visiting her brother in Italy in November 2021.

The girl went into cardiac arrest on Dec 11, and died in hospital, the court heard

Ms Akter was arrested on Dec 19, 2021.