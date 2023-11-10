Woman deputies found dead Nov. 1 has been identified. Roommate charged with murder

A Thurston County woman who deputies believe was killed by her roommate on Oct. 30 has been identified.

Pamela McLean, 54, died of blunt force head injuries, and her manner of death was deemed a homicide, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian.

Deputies found McLean dead in her home off 44th Avenue Northwest, near Cooper Point Road, during a welfare check on Nov. 1. They arrested Taylor Ryan Perkins, her 31-year-old roommate, that same day on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence.

Law enforcement allege Perkins assaulted McLean in their kitchen during an argument about finances, according to court documents. He allegedly stomped on her head while she lay unconscious on the ground; he continued to live in the home with her remains for two days.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder found probable cause for the alleged crime and ordered Perkins to be held without bail. Prosecutors charged him with two counts of second-degree murder on Nov. 3.

The first count alleges he intentionally caused McLean’s death but without premeditation. The second count alleges he caused McLean’s death in the course of committing or attempting to commit first- or second-degree assault.

Perkins is due back in court on Nov. 14 for his arraignment hearing.

Court records reveal details of the slaying of a roommate in northwest Thurston County