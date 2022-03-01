A woman describes dating a man she suspected was a serial killer after he slashed her car tires and tried to stab her cat

Crystal Cox/BI Photo

The podcast "Am I Dating a Serial Killer?" recounts true stories of romance turned abusive and potentially deadly.

In the first episode, Caroline explains how her 2-year relationship with a coworker became physically and emotionally abusive.

Caroline's ex slashed her tires, try to kill her cat, and stop her from seeing friends.

When Caroline started dating her coworker, Paul, he comforted her about the death of her cat, Pickle.

She was shocked then, when two years into their relationship, Paul threatened to stab her other cat, Pancake, with a knife. He also broke her phone and slashed her car tires in an attempt to keep her from running away during the heated moment, Caroline said.

These details were just part of the chilling story that Caroline, who used only her first name for privacy reasons, shared on the first episode of the Audible podcast "Am I Dating a Serial Killer?" Every week, a new guest shares a story from their dating life and experts discuss potential underlying psychological motives.

In it, Caroline explained to host Gabi Conti how her romance with Paul turned manipulative and mentally and physically violent, describing the red flags she wishes she'd seen, and how she's processing them now.

Trying to focus on the positives despite manipulation

Caroline said she invited Paul to live with her three months after they started dating, since he didn't have a place to stay at the time, and she started to notice Paul's jealous and controlling behavior soon after.

The "immediate intimacy" Caroline said she experienced with Paul, through intimate conversations where he listened to her problems, soon disappeared.

Throughout their two-year relationship, she said, Paul refused to pay rent, and insulted her intelligence, appearance, and ability to stay faithful to him when she didn't do exactly what he wanted, like have sex daily or cut off contact with other men completely. Paul also became angry when Caroline spent time with her friends while he wasn't there, she said.

While Caroline said she decided to focus on the good parts of their connection, it was tough — looking back, she said, Paul's gaslighting caused her to stop trusting her intuition.

Caroline described one night in detail. It was Valentine's Day, and it involved Paul threatening to kill her cat with a knife, taking her car keys and the contents of her wallet in an encounter that turned violent. That was the night she escaped.

Years later, Caroline says she still experiences triggers from her time with Paul.

"So when my current boyfriend, if he gets mad, even not at me, if it's at traffic or if it's at from coming home from work angry, it immediately sends me into panic mode and also this desperate desire to manage his emotions," Caroline said.

These are traits of manipulation and narcissism

In each episode, a psychology and crime expert weighs in on the guest's story. In this case, it's Maureen O'Connell, a retired FBI special agent of 25 years, who said Paul's behavior suggests he could be a narcissist.

A serial killer repeatedly commits murder and usually does so in a pattern, like killing all of the victims in the same way or killing the same types of people, according to the American Psychological Association.

Some serial killers are narcissists, meaning they have inflated sense of self-importance and lack of empathy for others, which are typically mechanisms used to mask their low self-esteem, according to the Mayo Clinic.

But not every serial killer is a narcissist, and some have other underlying mental health issues like antisocial personality disorder, Insider previously reported.

Having a personality disorder doesn't cause you to be a serial killer, and people with mental illness in general are much more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators.

