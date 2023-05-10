Woman detained in connection to deaths of NYU students in Puerto Rico

A woman in Puerto Rico has been detained in connection with the shooting deaths of two New York University students who were vacationing in the country.

The students, identified as Franco Angulo, 29, and Sergio Ruiz, 28, were international students from Peru enrolled in the school's MBA program, CBS New York reported.

Franco Angulo and Sergio Ruiz. / Credit: CBS2

On Tuesday, police confirmed to CBS News that Marangelys Mclat Claudio, 31, had been detained in connection with the case. Video shows her being escorted into a police station.

Video shared by Puerto Rico police shows a woman firing on San Juan's Loíza Street. The video captures one gunshot.

Marangelys Mclat Claudio. / Credit: Policia de Puerto Rico

According to the university, the two students were traveling with a small group and were bystanders caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two groups on May 6. None of the other travelers were injured, NYU said.

In a statement, NYU said it mourned the students' loss to what it called "senseless gunfire."

"NYU grieves today with these students' family, loved ones, and friends, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early," the school said.

