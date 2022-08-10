Woman detained after man shot multiple times in Fox Meadows, police say

Memphis Police detained a woman for questioning following a shooting in Fox Meadows Tuesday evening.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a shooting in the 5900 block of Hazards Cove just after 6:30 p.m.

A man had been shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said one woman was detained.

