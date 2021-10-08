A Woman Was Diagnosed as 'Homosexual' by Her Gynecologist

woman-in-spain-diagnosed-as-homosexual-by-doctor-public-outrage.jpg

A young woman in Spain suffering from an irregular menstrual cycle was diagnosed as "a homosexual" by her doctor.

According to a report in the Spanish-language news site el Diaro, the unidentified 19-year-old woman visited a gynecologist at the Reina Sofia Hospital in Murcia this past Monday after suffering from a condition known as polymenorrhea, which shortens the normal menstrual cycle. During the visit, the patient revealed she is gay, but thought little of the admission until she received the report from the doctor which listed her sexuality as the cause of her condition.

“Current disease: homosexual,” the report read.

“At first I laughed at it, but it is not like that at all,” the young woman said.

The woman’s mother, Santi, a health care worker, spoke with colleagues about the incident. She learned this was not the first time patients had complained about the specific doctor.

“There can be no such doctors, these attitudes must be eradicated,” Santi said.

She and her daughter decided to fight back, and contacted the Spanish LGBTQ+ support group Galactyco to help.

“It was in 1990 when the World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses, and yet 31 years later, in the Murcian Health System some professionals continue to assume sexual orientation as a disease,” Galactyco told el Diaro, adding there are “numerous cases of humiliating treatment that come to our group due to sexual or gender orientation, and we consider alarming, unacceptable, and intolerable that to date the professionals on whom an adequate treatment of our health depends ignore the realities of LGTBI people.”

When contacted by el Diario, Murcian Health Service said they were aware of and investigating the incident, and that “all the necessary measures will be adopted for the detailed knowledge of the facts and the consequent adoption of the appropriate measures.”

It is unclear why the doctor came to this conclusion, but the young woman did say he had difficulty with the ultrasound during her examination.

