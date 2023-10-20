A woman died 2 days after Tampa domestic violence. Her abuser is charged, police say.

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of domestic violence. Help is available. Resources are listed at the bottom of this story.

A Tampa man is facing a manslaughter charge after a woman he was accused of abusing during a domestic violence incident last week died two days later.

Freddie Lee Adams Jr., 43, initially was arrested on Oct. 13 on a battery charge. The arrest occurred after police respond to a domestic situation and found a woman with “obvious facial injuries, including a laceration,” Tampa police said in a news release.

Police found Adams nearby and took him into custody. The woman “declined transport to the hospital for further medical evaluation,” the news release states.

An acquaintance of the woman found her dead Sunday morning. Police have not publicly identified the dead woman, who they said is in her 30s.

The Hillsborough Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the woman died from “blunt impact to the head” from the domestic incident on Friday, police said.

In an interview Friday, Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp said the crew that responded and evaluated the woman on Oct. 13 noted that her injuries were to her face and that she appeared alert and oriented to her surroundings. But the crew still recommended that she be transported to the hospital for further evaluation, which the woman declined, Tripp said.

When crews respond to calls involving head trauma, Tripp said, “we always say you should be evaluated because we don’t have X-rays or CT scans to see what kind of damage has been done.”

The woman signed an “against medical advice” form affirming that she was declining transport to the hospital despite the recommendations of the fire rescue crew, Tripp said.

”They did everything right,” Tripp said.

Here are resources for people experiencing domestic violence.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Here’s how to reach Tampa Bay’s domestic violence agencies for help:

Hillsborough County: Call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit thespring.org. The Talk to You line is 813-248-1050.

Tampa police also released this statement regarding this incident: “If you are a victim of domestic violence, Tampa Police support you and will assist you in leaving a dangerous relationship. You are encouraged to call813-231-6130 or visit www.tampa.gov/police/info/domestic-violence for a full list of community resources. Remember, you are not alone.”

Pasco County: Contact Sunrise of Pasco County via its 24-hour hotline at 888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online to sunrisepasco.org.

Pinellas County: Contact Community Action Stops Abuse, or CASA, by calling the 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, texting casa-stpete.org/chat or visiting casapinellas.org. The Talk to You line is 727-828-1269.