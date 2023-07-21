Woman who died at Benton jail was upset with family about moving to a ‘nursing home’

The 74-year-old woman who died in the Benton County jail had been arrested after a fight with a family member over the possibility of having to move to a senior living facility.

Jail staff said Mary Ann Blasutti of Richland died in her sleep from what jail staff believe to be natural causes.

She’d been in the jail in Kennewick for a few hours after her arrest on a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault, according to jail records.

Under Washington law, officers are required to make an arrest when responding to a domestic violence situation if there is probable cause of an assault.

Blasutti was found unresponsive in a holding cell during a routine check about 3:30 a.m. Jail employees and paramedics attempted life saving measures, but she could not be revived.

The arrest records have Blasutti’s age listed as 77, but jail records show she was 74.

Richland arrest

The Richland police officers who made the arrest said they were separating Blasutti from two family members who she had allegedly hit multiple times after being taken to look at an apartment, according to the arrest documents.

She was arrested just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Blasutti told police she had been living in a Richland home with relatives for much of the past six years since her husband died. She was upset because she felt like they were forcing her to move.

It’s unclear what kind of facility they looked at, as the niece told police it was an apartment, but Blasutti called it a “nursing home.”

Her niece told police that after she and her sister took Blasutti to look at the apartment, Blasutti struck her in the face with a stack of papers during the drive back. Afterward the niece went into the backyard of the home to water plants and separate herself from Blasutti.

Later, Blasutti allegedly continued the argument, slapping the niece again, said the police report.

Her niece sprayed her with the hose to get her to back off, but Blasutti continued trying to hit her. Another niece who tried to intervene also was hit on the arm, said the report.

Blasutti was cut on her arm, likely from the hose, sometime during the struggle, according to the report.

She went into the house, but returned and continued the argument, slapping one the nieces in the face. After this, they separated themselves from Blasutti again and called police.

One niece told officers she had undergone several back surgeries and was concerned for her safety. She requested a no contact order. Both women had redness on their faces from the slaps, police said.

Blasutti was sitting on a bench in front of the house crying when officers arrived, according to their statements. Officers say Blasutti told them that she did have a temper and “could get aggressive.” Officers said Blasutti told them she hit her niece.

She said she was upset because she felt like her family didn’t care about her well being and “had set her up” to put her in a “nursing home.”

Blasutti also appears to have been having financial difficulties, filing for bankruptcy in April. She listed very little in the way of assets except for some jewelry valued at $95 and a walker, according to court documents.

The officers determined they had probable cause to arrest Blasutti on two counts of simple assault.

She was crying and verbally objecting to being arrested, but did not fight the officers.

Blasutti told officers she was on antidepressants, but had taken them that day. She did not report any other medical conditions at the time of her arrest, according to the statements.

Jail staff also said Blasutti was examined while being booked in and did not report any medical conditions at that time either.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office plans an autopsy on Tuesday.