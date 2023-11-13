Woman who died at county jail was arrested Thursday

Nov. 13—Editor's note: This article was modified from its original version as the official cause of death is pending toxicology report.

ANDERSON — An 18-year-old female inmate died Saturday morning in the Madison County jail, according to the local sheriff's office.

State police, who were asked by Sheriff John Beeman to investigate, identified the woman as Shellby L. Hall.

She was found unresponsive about 8:30 a.m., and jail and medical staff tried life-saving measures, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

In a separate news release, state police reported, "Toxicology results and an autopsy are pending, although no foul play is suspected at this time."

Hall was arrested Thursday at 8:53 a.m. by Anderson police in the 1000 block of Lindberg Road.

She was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, operator never licensed and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction.

