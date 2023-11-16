Authorities on Thursday identified a 51-year-old woman who died after running a red light and colliding into another vehicle in Palm Desert Wednesday night.

She was identified as Monica Villareal of Coachella by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies responded at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Portola Avenue and Fred Waring Drive, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Wenndy Brito- Gonzalez told City News Service. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected factors in the collision.

“Preliminary investigation determined a Nissan Sentra ran a red light at the intersection and collided in a Dodge van,” Brito-Gonzalez said. “The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”

The other driver was uninjured, according to Brito-Gonzalez.

No other information was immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Woman who died in fatal Palm Desert crash Wednesday identified