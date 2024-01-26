Authorities identified a 20-year-old woman who died Wednesday after she overturned into a canal near Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

She was identified as Yennifer Mayen-Jimenez of Compton by the Riverside County coroner’s office. She was injured at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday.

She was driving a Nissan Sentra westbound on Dillon Road when, for reasons still under investigation, veered to the right, according to California Highway Patrol public information officer Rafael Espinosa. She subsequently collided with a guard rail and overturned into the canal.

Mayen-Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:41 p.m., according to coroner’s officials.

It was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Woman who died in roll-over near Fantasy Springs Casino identified