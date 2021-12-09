Woman died shielding son in drive-by shooting. Now a man faces charges, PA cops say

Police recently arrested a Pennsylvania man in connection to a shooting over the summer that left one woman dead and her child wounded.

Raymeir Haynes, 30, was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 6, according to the Harrisburg Police Department, months after the June 28 shooting.

Haynes is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and two weapons charges, police said.

It was around 7 p.m. when Haynes, cruising past houses along the 1400 block of Berryhill Street in a white Kia Sedan, pulled a gun and opened fire, according to Harrisburg police.

Erin Walsh, 27, and her 6-year-old son were outside on their porch when the shooting began, Pennsylvania Live reported.

She grabbed the boy and ran to get inside but gunfire struck her in the head and leg, and she died in the hospital days later. Walsh’s son took a bullet to each leg but survived, the outlet reported, though he still walks with a limp.

Walsh likely wasn’t the intended target, Pennsylvania Live reported in July. When Haynes opened fire, a nearby group of men shot back, and Walsh was caught in the crossfire.

