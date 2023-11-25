Woman dies, 2 others injured in 3-vehicle Wayne County crash Friday

One woman died and two men were injured Friday night in a three-car crash in Canaan Township, a Wayne County community located about 20 miles southwest of Barberton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 26-year-old Morgan L. Hoxworth of Smithville, who was wearing a seat belt and driving a GMC Acadia, died at the scene.

Troopers were called to the scene at about 7:25 p.m.

The two men, who were also both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, were taken to Wooster Community Hospital.

The patrol said a 2017 Chevy Camaro came into contact with the Acadia while the vehicles were heading south on State Route 83. The Acadia went left of center, striking a northbound 2024 Honda Odyssey.

The crash took place just south of Pleasant Home Road in the township, the patrol said.

The patrol said the crash remains under investigation, and drugs or alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

The township has been the site of at least three other fatal accidents this year.

In July, a Marshallville woman died in a two-car accident at state Route 83 and state Route 604. Another fatal accident took place in March north of Britton Road on Route 83, killing a Medina man.

In February, a Seville woman died in a head-on collision at state Route 3, north of Pleasant Home Road.

In the Friday accident, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office; Wayne County Coroner; and emergency services from Canaan Township, Town and Country, New Pittsburg and Wooster assisted the patrol.

