Woman dies in Amherst house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — A woman is dead after a two-alarm fire broke out in a house in Amherst on Saturday afternoon, fire authorities said.

According to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office, the fire took place at 209 Callodine Avenue. Firefighters responded to several calls of a house on fire with an occupant possibly still inside just after 4:30 p.m.

Eggertsville Fire Chief Brandon Peters reported “cluttered conditions” in the home hindered firefighters’ efforts, according to a media release. Firefighters found the woman dead at the scene.

Authorities declared the fire under control at 5:12 p.m.

The Amherst Fire Inspectors’ Office and Amherst police are investigating the cause of the fire.

