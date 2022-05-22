Woman dies at area hospital after shooting on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood

A woman died at an area hospital Saturday night after she was found shot at a hotel on South Tacoma Way, according to Lakewood police.

About 9 p.m., police were dispatched to a shooting at the Western Inn, 9920 South Tacoma Way, and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she was found inside or near the hotel.

The woman was treated at the scene, then taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to police.

“We are considering the case to be a homicide investigation,” Lt. Chris Lawler said in a news release.

No one currently is in custody and detectives are investigating the incident, according to police.