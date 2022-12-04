Stockton Police are asking the public for information about a woman found shot under Highway 4, near America Street.

A 43-year-old woman died on her way to the hospital after she was found assaulted near American Street under Highway 4.

A passerby found the woman alive just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to the Stockton Police Department.

After her body arrived at the hospital, a doctor found the gunshot wound, police said in a statement.

The Stockton Police Department has yet to make public the woman's name and town of residence.

Police said they have no motive or suspects as of Saturday evening.

They asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the police department's non-emergency number at 209-937-8377, or the investigations division at 209-937-8323.

People can also submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600, online at StocktonPD.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Stockton Crime Stoppers pays up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Woman dies after assaulted, shot under Highway 4