BEDFORD TWP. — A Bedford Township woman died Sunday morning in a fire at her home.

Firefighters found Constance Marie Hites, 76, in her home in the Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home Park. She was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 6:12 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at the mobile home park, which is in the 6200 block of South Telegraph Road, the release said. Deputies along with Bedford Township firefighters and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived at the scene and discovered the home on fire.

Members of the Monroe County Fire Investigation Team were called to conduct the investigation and process the scene. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Mark McCaskill also responded and offered support for the victim's family.

The case remains under investigation by detectives from the sheriff’s office's Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Woman dies in Bedford Township fire