Woman dies after being found with gunshot wounds in breezeway of Kansas City apartments

A woman died at the hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in the breezeway of a building in the Canyon Creek Apartments and Townhomes in south Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded shortly before 3 a.m. Monday to investigate the sound of gunfire at the apartments in the 9300 block of Bales Drive, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

While en route, the call was updated to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been shot while in a breezeway of one of the apartment buildings.

Emergency medical workers took her to a hospital in critical condition. A few hours later, however, she died of her injuries, Drake said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the apartments to collect evidence and search for witnesses. No suspect information was released.

The killing is Kansas City’s 66th homicide this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 64 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever were recorded. The next year was the third-deadliest year, with 157 killings in 2021.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information which leads to an arrest in the case.