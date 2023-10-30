Rochester police said a woman in her 50s has died after she was found lying in the middle of Lake Avenue Sunday night.

Officers were called to Lake Avenue, near Lexington Avenue, around 11 p.m. after it was reported that someone was down in the roadway. Officers found the woman - who did not have any obvious signs of trauma - on the ground, said Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department.

The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, he said. The woman's name was not released.

Police are investigating the cause of death. Tauriello said no visible injuries were apparent, nor were there signs of being struck by a vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Woman dies after being found in the middle of Lake Ave. in Rochester NY