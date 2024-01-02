Woman dies after being hit by car near Bear Monday evening

A 63-year-old woman who police said was in the middle of a Bear road died Monday evening after being hit by a car.

Delaware State Police were called to S. Old Baltimore Pike near Torrington Way a little before 6:45 p.m. for reports of the crash. There, troopers found the woman dead.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Compass in the west lane when she hit the woman. A news release said the 63-year-old was "wearing dark clothing and not carrying any type of reflective equipment."

The woman will be identified once family is notified. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

