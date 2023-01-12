Woman dies after being hit by car in Grover Beach, police say

A woman died after she was hit by a car Wednesday evening in Grover Beach, according to police.

Police officers, the Five Cities Fire Authority and San Luis Ambulance were dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of Seventh Street and Grand Avenue at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, the Grover Beach Police Department said in a news release.

“When emergency units arrived, they located an adult woman who had been struck by a passenger vehicle lying in the roadway, the release said.

The driver of the car was tested for intoxication, which was determined to not be a factor in the crash, police said.

The woman, who had not yet been identified as of Thursday morning, was transported to a local hospital, police said.

According to police, she later died as the result of her injuries.

Grand Avenue in Grover Beach was closed from Sixth to Eighth streets until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said, while “investigators documented the scene with photographs, measurements and a specialized traffic collision drone.”

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police Sgt. Felix Ramirez at 805-473-4511 or framirez@gbpd.org.