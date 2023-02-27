Woman dies after being hit, ‘dragged’ by vehicle in Dayton; police investigating

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Dayton Monday morning.

Dayton police were dispatched to the 200 block of Redwood Avenue at approximately 4:50 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Upon arrival, officers located a 43-year-old woman deceased in the road.

The woman had injuries indicating she had been struck and dragged by a vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS (2677) or can remain anonymous through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867) or at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.