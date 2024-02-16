A woman died after being struck by a garbage truck in north Phoenix on Thursday.

Phoenix police were notified of a collision involving a pedestrian at Union Hills Drive and 19th Avenue and officers arrived at the location about 3:30 p.m. to find a woman with serious injuries.

Tweets by PhoenixPolice

The woman did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Phoenix garbage truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The intersection remained closed as the cause of the crash was investigated.

The woman's name was not released by police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman dies after being hit by Phoenix garbage truck