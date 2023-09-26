Woman dies after being hit by train on Saint Mary's Road railroad track in Tucson

A woman died Monday after being hit by a train in Tucson, according to Tucson Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area of West Saint Mary's Road and North Main Avenue at about 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman being hit by a train.

Police said the incident happened on the railroad track and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Union Pacific Railroad was handling the investigation. The agency did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson