Woman dies after being mauled by pitbulls inside her Kennewick home

A Tri-Cities woman died this week after she was reportedly mauled by two pitbulls who entered her home on West Victoria Avenue in an unincorporated Kennewick neighborhood.

Billene “Billi” Cameron, 65, died Thursday, Sept. 21, of complications related to surgery at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland after she was mauled the day before.

She and her husband, Dwayne Woodard, are well known business owners. They and their son, Jackson, established Woody’s BullPen Bar & Grille at the former Billy’s Bull Pen Tavern in Kennewick in 2018.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed the attack was Wednesday. An autopsy is planned Wednesday in Thurston County.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies in the area of the attack arrived in time to pull the dogs off Cameron, who was taken to the hospital. The incident at her house, about a block north of the IHop restaurant on Canal Drive, happened about 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is in charge of the investigation since the attack was outside the Kennewick’s city limits. Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Horacio Gonzalez said the owner of the dogs has been identified but the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The dogs are being held by Benton County.

Jordan Woodward let friends and family know about his mother’s death on Facebook and on a GoFundMe campaign for funeral and other expenses.

“Anyone who knows her knows that she was a light in the community and a pillar for those around her,” he wrote.