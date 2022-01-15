Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train at New York’s Times Square

(Independent)

A woman was pushed to her death from a subway platform into the path of an oncoming train at Times Square, according to New York City transit police.

The incident happened around 9.40am EST on 15 January; the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police reported that the woman was standing near the N, Q and R train platform at the Times Square–42nd Street when a man approached and pushed her in front of a southbound R train.

The suspect was taken into custody. The woman’s name and age were not immediately available.

Her death follows renewed pledges from Mayor Eric Adams to boost the presence of police at subway stations in an effort to prevent crime.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...