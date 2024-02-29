Woman dies after being rescued from Whitehall apartment fire that started from cooking

The fire-ravaged kitchen of a Whitehall apartment following a cooking fire Wednesday that got out of control. Whitehall firefighters rescued an elderly woman from the fire, she died at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center less than an hour later.

An elderly woman died Wednesday evening as a result of a fire that heavily damaged a Whitehall townhome apartment, a city fire official said.

Whitehall firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. to a fire at a residence on the 5300 block of Great Oak Way in the Estates on Main, an apartment complex located off East Main Street and Fairway Boulevard.

Whitehall Fire Captain David McBride said the fire began from a family member cooking in the kitchen. Flames that erupted caught overhead cabinets on fire and the flames quickly spread, he said.

McBride said the woman was in bed upstairs and unable to escape the flames and smoke. Firefighters rescued the woman from inside and she was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where she died less than an hour later.

The woman's identity was not being released Wednesday night pending notification of family. There were no other injuries from the fire.

The entrance to a Whitehall apartment that was heavily damaged Wednesday as a result of a cooking fire. Whitehall firefighters rescued an elderly woman from an upstairs bedroom, but she later died at a hospital.

Cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries, according to a National Fire Prevention Association report, and the second leading cause of fire deaths. From 2017-2021, the NFPA reports that cooking caused an average of 158,400 residential structure fires per year, or 44% of all U.S. residential fires.

