Woman dies after being shot in the back following argument, Orlando police say

The Orlando Police Department said a woman has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. for a shooting victim near Curry Ford Road and Bel Air Avenue.

Police said a man and a woman were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by a man who claimed he knew them.

Investigators said the suspect got into a short argument, shot the woman in the back, and fled the area.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition but later died, police said.

Orlando police are looking for the suspect, and anyone who has information should call police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

